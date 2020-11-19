Nov. 19 COVID update: 8 confirmed, 1 probable additional cases

Thursday's COVID update saw Avoyelles add eight confirmed and one probable case to its growing total for the eight months of the pandemic. The good news in the report is there were no additional confirmed or probable deaths from the disease.

Avoyelles totals as of Thursday were 1961 total cases, with 1,894 confirmed and 67 probable. There were still 65 confirmed and two probable COVID-related deaths.

Statewide there were 202,743 confirmed and 9,228 probable coronavirus cases and 5,951 confirmed and 248 probable deaths related to COVID.