OCT. 1 COVID UPDATE: 7 cases in 167 tests = 4.1 positivity rate

As the number of "orange" parishes on the Department of Health's COVID map increases, Avoyelles Parish -- still "red" -- seems to be slowly making progress in its quest to join the ranks of the "moderately high" and "moderate" parishes.

Avoyelles had seven new cases since Wednesday in today's (Oct. 1) noon update, bringing the six-month pandemic's total to 1,536. The death toll remained at 57. There were 167 test results in the Thursday report, giving the parish a snapshot positivity rate of 4.1 percent.

Statewide the one-day COVID count was 608 new cases, 8 deaths and 16,141 test results for a Thursday positivity rate of 3.7 percent. The pandemic totals for the state as of Thursday were 166,584 cases, 5,329 deaths and 2,333,320 tests.