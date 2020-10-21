Oct. 21 COVID update for Avoyelles: 3 cases, 73 tests, 4.1 positive rate

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 1:31pm

Avoyelles Parish's daily COVID numbers continue to be consistent -- and consistently good.

The daily update from the Louisiana Department of Health reported Avoyelles with three new cases out of 73 test results for a positive rate of 4.1. The parish's COVID-related deaths remained at 62.

The Wednesday positive rate is very close to the parish's official one-week positive rates for the past two weeks. The parish had a 4.1 positive rate for the week of 10/1-10/7 and a 4.3 positive rate for the week of 10/8-10/14.

The state uses the period from Thursday to the next Wednesday as its official one-week measure for the presence of COVID in a parish. Although Avoyelles has been below 5 percent positive for the past four weeks, it is still classified -- along with most other parishes -- as having a high COVID presence.

As of Wednesday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals since March were 1,679 cases, 62 deaths and 27,142 tests. The state's totals were 177,399 cases, 5,584 deaths and 2,627,671 tests.

