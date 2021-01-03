Only 222 COVID tests reported for Jan. 1-3; 24 new cases, no deaths

As might be expected, taking a COVID test was not high on people's "things to do" list for the start of 2021. Of the 222 tests for Jan. 1-3 in Avoyelles Parish, 24 were positive. The number of COVID-related deaths remained at 90 (86 confirmed, four probable). Avoyelles' pandemic total for cases as of Sunday was 2,719 (2,495 / 224).

All 24 positive results among the 208 molecular tests in the report. There were no positives in the group of 14 antigen tests.

The state's pandemic totals were 321,058 cases (291,079 / 29,979) and 7,537 deaths (7,162 / 375).