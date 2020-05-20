Paragon reopens today

Paragon Casino Resort Reopening today

Paragon is reopening its doors following the temporary closure due to COVID-19

WHAT: Paragon Casino Resort will officially reopen its doors, following a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paragon officials have carefully evaluated the recommendations from the statewide Phase 1 plan and developed a comprehensive health and sanitation plan that prioritizes both guest and associate safety.

“The health of our guests and associates is of the utmost importance,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, which owns Paragon Casino Resort. “This is why we’ve been working diligently and consulting with professionals from the best institutions throughout the country to create a comprehensive plan that entails extensive procedures and protocols to keep everyone safe.”

Areas and facilities that will be open include:

Gaming floor (slots and tables)

MarketPlace Buffet

Gator Coffee

Cinema

Retail Spaces

Hotel and Hotel lobby

Tamahka Trails Golf Course

RV Park

“This has been a difficult time for our associates, our patrons and the community as a whole,” said Paragon General Manager Jody Madigan. “We are excited to be opening our doors once again to our friends and guests and look forward to safely and strategically bringing our neighbors and community back to a sense of normalcy. We look forward to seeing you again at Paragon.”

Media are invited to come onsite to capture interviews with Paragon leaders and b-roll of the facility.