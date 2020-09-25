Sept. 25 COVID update: 17 new cases out of 328 tests

Avoyelles had what could probably be described as a "normal" update when the state Health Department reported the COVID figures for Friday.

The parish had 17 new cases out of the 328 test results in the Friday report, for a one-day positivity rate of just over 5 percent. As of Friday, the parish's official totals since March are 1514 cases, 54 deaths and 23,105 people tested.

The state had one-day totals of 698 new cases, 21 additional deaths and 18,531 test results, for a snapshot positivity rate of under 4 percent.

State pandemic totals as of Friday are 163,928 cases, 5,262 deaths and 2,254,841 tests.