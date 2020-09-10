State moving into Phase 3

After almost 3 1/2 months, and several delays, Louisiana is moving into Phase 3 on Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said today.

Edwards has indicated the statewide mask mandate is likely to remain in place while the state combats COVID-19 to prevent a resurgence of the virus that occurred shortly after the state moved from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on June 5.

The decision to move to the next phase of the COVID recovery plan was made due to a steady decline in the percentage of positive tests since the mask mandate in mid-July. This has also led to fewer hospitalizations.

Edwards still has the option of keeping some Phase 2 restrictions in place. It is expected that restaurant seating restrictions and nursing home visitation restrictions will be eased, if not removed.