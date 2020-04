State reports two more cases in Avoyelles -total of 68 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases grew by two, according to state numbers released today.

As of noon, there was a total to 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish, with three deaths.

TIMELINE OF AVOYELLES


The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases, total 3

March 23- (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases, total 19

March 31 - First death from Coronavirus reported in Avoyelles

April 1 - 12 new cases, total 31

April 2 - 3 new cases, total 34

April 3 - 3 new cases, total 37

Parish wide curfew takes effect

April 4 - 0 new cases, total 36 (duplicate test removed)

April 5 - 1 new case, total 37

April 6 - 3 new cases, total 40

April 7 - 5 new cases, total 45

April 8 - 3 new cases, total 48

Local hospital report blood shortage

April 9 - 8 new cases, total 56

April 10 - 0 new cases total 56

April 11 - 5 new cases, total 61

April 12 - 0 new cases, total 61

April 13 - 3 new cases, total 64

April 15 - 0 new cases, total 64

April 16 - 2 more cases, total 66

April 17 - 2 more cases, total 68