Tuesday COVID update for Avoyelles: 16 cases, 194 tests, 8.2% positive rate

As might be expected following a day with no deaths, no tests and two COVID cases taken away from Avoyelles' pandemic totals, Tuesday's COVID update from the state health department was one of those "catch up" reports.

The parish had 16 COVID cases out of 194 test results, for a one-day positive rate of 8.2 percent. There were no additional deaths.

To give readers a better idea of COVID's presence in the parish, combining the Saturday-Sunday weekend update with the Monday and Tuesday reports shows a positive rate of just under 5 percent for those days' test results.

The state's official pandemic totals for Avoyelles show the parish has had 1815 cases, 65 deaths and has conducted 30,839 tests since the first case was identified in March.

The state has had 189,682 cases, 5,829 deaths and just over 2.9 million tests.