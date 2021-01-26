Tuesday COVID update for Avoyelles: 26 cases, no deaths, 13.4% positive

Avoyelles Parish had more COVID test results in Tuesday's update from the state, but not as many as state officials indicate is needed to idenitify as many asymptomatic carriers of the virus as possible. Tuesday's report showed 26 new cases out of 216 tests. Of those, 25 were among 186 molecular tests. There was only one new case in 30 rapid-result antigen tests. There were no additional COVID-related deaths.

The one-day report reflects a molecular test positive rate of 13.4 percent. The positive rate for molecular tests is used in determining the parish's offiical "one week positive rate" released on Wednesday's.

The pandemic total for Avoyelles is 3,390 cases (3,005 molecular tests/385 antigen) and 103 deaths (98/5). The state totals as of Tuesday were 388,562 cases (341,211/47,351) and 8,621 deaths (8,090/531).