Tuesday COVID update shows 73 tests, one new case

If Monday is the new "Sunday" for the state health department's weekend update, then it goes to reason that Tuesday is the new "Monday."

As had been the case in many Monday reports after the Saturday-Sunday update at noon Sunday, Tuesday's report for Avoyelles Parish was almost a "no-show" with only 73 test results, one new case and no additional deaths.

That one new case was in 11 rapid test results. There were no positives in the 62 molecular tests that are used to determine the parish's official weekly positive rate.

As of Tuesday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals were 3,982 cases (3,486 "confirmed," 496 "probable") and 121 deaths (112/9) The state totals were 441,771 cases and 10,037 deaths.