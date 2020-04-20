Two officials at Cottonport state prison die of COVID-19

The head warden and medical director of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish have died from the coronavirus, state officials have confirmed.

Warden Sandy McCain, who had overseen Raymond Laborde Correctional Center for the past four years and had served with DOC for almost three decades, died after battling COVID-19 for almost a month.

Dr. Casey McVea, the medical director at Raymond Laborde, also died from the coronavirus over the weekend, according to DOC officials. McVea had served in that role for the past two years and had been with the department for a decade.