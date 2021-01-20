Wednesday COVID in Avoyelles: 37 cases, no deaths, 107 tests

Avoyelles Parish had 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Wednesday's update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

That total comes out of 107 test results. There were 78 molecular tests with 30 positive cases and 29 antigen tests with 7 diagnoses. There were no additional deaths since Tuesday's report.

The parish's pandemic totals as of Wednesday are 3,262 cases (2,899/363) and 100 deaths (95/5). The state's totals are 374,582 cases (330,294/44,288) and 8,393 deaths (7,881/502).