Wednesday COVID update for Avoyelles: additional six confirmed, four probable cases

The number of new cases per day decreased for Avoyelles in Wednesday's COVID update from the state health department.

The report found an additional six confirmed cases and four probable cases in test results released Wednesday. There were no additional deaths from the virus.

As of Wednesday, Avoyelles' pandemic totals were 1,886 confirmed cases, 66 probable cases, 65 confirmed COVID-related deaths and two probable deaths caused by the virus.

The state's pandemic totals were 200,982 confirmed cases, 8,932 probable cases, 5,989 confirmed deaths and 245 probable deaths from the disease.