Weekend COVID update for Avoyelles: 27 cases, one death

Avoyelles Parish's two-day weekend update from the state health department Sunday showed 27 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death out of 396 tests. The combined positive rate for the report was 6.8 percent. There were 11 positives out of 281 molecular tests (3.9 percent) and 16 positives out of 115 rapid result tests (13.9 percent).

As of Sunday, the parish's pandemic totals were 3,551 cases (3,115 molecular tests, 436 antigen tests) and 116 deaths (110 / 6).