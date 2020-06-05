Edward Charles Conway, Marksville town councilman, dies at 70

Edward Charles Conway

September 22, 1949 ~ June 4, 2020 (age 70)

Marksville Council Member Edward Charles Conway, 70,, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, LA., following complications after a procedure at a Baton Rouge area hospital.

He retired from Avoyelles Parish School Board as a bus driver for 30 years. He spent his spare time working in the bus yard and at Panaroma Foods. He did substitute bus driving, church activities, attending Jazz Festival, and was a Member of the Marksville Council for 5 years.

Those left to cherish his memories are his children: Fanisha Ford-Benton (Sean), Kayla Conway, Rechelle Augustine (Jeffery), Ashley Price (Marcus), Chauncey Mingo (Tyronnica) all of Marksville, LA, Bundrea Keith Conway (Elonda) and Corsey Lavalais both of Pontiac, MI. ; Sister, Janet Jones; Niece, Catina Shuler Hayward; and twelve grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Sheila Ford Conway Shuler; son, Marcus Conway; parents, Felton Simon and Mary Lee Conway Shuler; and sister, Carol Ann Shuler.

Services are pending with Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.