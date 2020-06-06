Finalize Your Emergency Plans Ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal

BATON ROUGE (June 6, 2020) – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to finalize their emergency plans as Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to target the Louisiana coast. Heavy rainfall, coastal flooding are major concerns for much of the state. Tropical storm force winds are likely starting Sunday morning and could extend into central and north Louisiana. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Local leaders in some coastal areas have issued evacuation orders. Others are possible as Tropical Storm Cristobel moves closer to the state.

“The window of time to prepare is closing,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Today is the day to get any emergency plans completed. Go to www.getagameplan.org to help with that process. It is difficult to determine exactly where the most severe weather problems will develop. It is extremely important for you to monitor the media and follow any instructions from your local leaders. Also, stay weather aware and watch for alerts issued by the National Weather Service.”

Flash flooding will likely occur due to heavy rainfall. Never drive on flooded roadways. Check out the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s website www.511.la.gov for updated road closure information.

Activity at select COVID-19 testing sites has been suspended until weather conditions improve.

Finalize an emergency communications plan with your family and co-workers.

Check your emergency supplies. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.

Supply kits should include:

A three to five- day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil

A supply of face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes due to COVID19 concerns

One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person

A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications

Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries

An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks

Sanitation supplies

Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members

An extra pair of glasses

Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and water

Members of the public should monitor the news for weather updates and follow guidance from local officials about storm issues in the coming days. The Governor’s office will also share updates about severe weather and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting LAGOV to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.