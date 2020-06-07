Latest storm update from lake Charles weather service

Cristobal is approaching the southeast Louisiana coast as a 50 mph tropical storm.

Storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above ground level is expected after midnight tonight into Monday and Tuesday when the winds shift to the southwest, mainly in Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary Parishes.

The heaviest rainfall is forecasted to be over south central Louisiana with two to six inches, with locally higher amounts today and Monday.

Wind gusts will be tropical storm force in parts of south central Louisiana. Expect scattered power outages today and Monday.

Roger Erickson

Warning Coordination Meteorologist

National Weather Service

Lake Charles, LA