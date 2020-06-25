PAR says COVID cases rising in most of state

The state trendline has moved from decreasing cases to a plateau while the Capital region has now reversed course and shows an increasing trend. The majority of the state’s regions show cases increasing over the past 14 days.

PAR reports hospitalizations statewide per 100,000 population with a three-day average, as does LDH. The data show a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations over the 14-day period ending June 24. Of the three key disease impact measures, hospitalizations are the lagging indicator. The reported COVID hospitalizations should not be confused with overall hospital capacity and beds in use for all reasons

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been steadily declining but have recently seen a slight increase. The number of patients on ventilators has been decreasing since early April.