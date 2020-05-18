18 of the COVID cases and four deaths in Avoyelles have been in nursing homes

A total of 18 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths have been reported in the nursing homes of Avoyelles. These numbers reflect the total since March through today.

The list was released today by the state of Louisiana.

The cases were confined to two locations:

COLONIAL 16 cases, 3 deaths

BAYOU CHATEAU 2 cases, 1 deaths

The state also reports 21 cases of the 93 in Avoyelles are located in Marksville. Therefore of those 21, 16 are in a nursing home.

About 20 other cases are located in the state Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport.