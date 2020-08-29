2,300 cleco customers in Avoyelles remain without electricity Saturday morning

Cleco has restored power to over 60,000 customersCompany reminds customers problem that caused outage could be several miles awayPINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 29, 2020 (8 a.m.) – As of 8 a.m., Cleco has restored power to over 40 percent of the roughly 140,000 customers who experienced outages after Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning.

“This is our day-two morning update,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Workers will be removing trees and replacing poles and power lines throughout the day. We also will continue assessing damage, as it’s very widespread. There are some areas we still haven’t been able to fully survey due to flooding.” Cleco has said the recovery could be long, and the hardest hit parishes, including Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Grant, Rapides and Vernon may experience extended outages. Cleco plans to begin providing restoration timeframes for specific towns and cities as damage assessments are completed. In the meantime, Cleco is reminding customers that the cause of their outage may be several miles away from their home or business or in someone’s back yard a few blocks away. The damage also may be at a substation or in areas that are only accessible with specialized equipment like three wheelers or boats.

In these instances, customers won’t see any Cleco trucks in their neighborhood.“We want to assure our customers that crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore their power,” said Lass. “We appreciate our customers’ patience.”Below are outages in avoyelles as of 8 a.m.:

Avoyelles – 2,382