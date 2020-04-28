71 year old Bunkie woman arrested for fraud

An elderly Bunkie woman is under arrest for her alleged involvement in a sweepstakes scheme that targeted at least one victim in Florida.

Bonnie LaFleur, 71, was charged of theft by fraud and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $25,000 bond.

LaFleur’s was arrested after a six-month investigation.

Bunkie Police Chief Scotty Ferguson said LaFleur had claimed she was with the American Sweepstakes and had stolen at least $140,000 from at least one victim in Merritt Island, Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.