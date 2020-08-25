Approaching storm affects Avoyelles news office hours, but not delivery

Avoyelles Parish's three community newspapers will be delivered to readers on schedule this week, despite a killer hurricane in the Gulf that has forced many public agencies and private businesses to change their schedules.

The Avoyelles Journal, our free delivery newspaper, will be thrown to residences on Wednesday morning.

The Marksville Weekly News and Bunkie Record will be delivered by mail to subscribers on Friday morning.

All three newspapers were printed early because of concerns that two hurricanes striking the state might knock out electricity and prevent the pressing from rolling.

We will be posting frequent updates on Hurricane Laura, COVID-19 and any other major news development that affects the parish on this website.

The newspaper's office on N. Main Street in Marksville will close at noon Wednesday and closed until Monday morning.

We will be monitoring email and the telephone line 318-253-5413.