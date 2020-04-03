Armed robbery in Marksville

Marksville City Police are currently working an investigation of an armed robbery that occurred at the Check Into Cash located at 7150 Hwy 1 Marksville.

At 12:08 p.m. Marksville City Dispatch was notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at the location. Marksville City Police were then notified of the suspected vehicle that the suspects used to leave the scene of the robbery, had been set on fire off of Sookie Roy Rd. Mansura.

Suspects are described as being both black males wearing face masks and wigs. Subjects left the area in an white in color Ford SUV headed in the direction of CoCoville Rd Mansura.

MPD Detectives Division are asking for any information on the robbery to call 318-253-9250 and ask to speak with a Detective. Or leave a message on their Face Book page.

