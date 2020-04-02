Avoyelles Clerk of Court office cutting back some services due to pandemic

By Connie F. Desselle

Clerk of Court

As time goes by the Clerk of Court's office is having to make adjustments to the operations of our office functions and services provided to the public due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

We have tried to accommodate the public in as many way as possible, especially for matters that are considered an emergency.

However, at this time, as of April 2, 2020, our office will not be issuing Marriage Licenses, Birth Certificates and Death Certificates for any reason until further notice. The applications for these services are very important to obtain the original documentation before issuing and entails direct communication with the person.

Therefore, to protect you and our staff, we regret that we will not be issuing these documents. I will be keeping you posted as things change and we are back on our regular schedule.

We are still recording documents and filing and processing other matters that come through the mail or can be left outside of our office. The 12th Judicial Court System, as of now, are only hearing emergency cases. If you have any questions, please contact our office at 318-253-7523.

Thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter.