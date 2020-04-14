Avoyelles has 65 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Official state numbers for Tuesday, April 14, showed the number of COVID-19 cases increased by only one, and that was a fatality, in Avoyelles. That puts the number of coronavirus cases at 65 with two deaths.
Dr. James Bordelon, Avoyelles coroner, said two new COVID deaths were reported in the parish Monday. Only one of those was in the Tuesday report. There is another recent death of a patient that had been tested for COVID-19, but that test result is still pending.
The parish has conducted 549 COVID tests.
STATE DEATHS
According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, 21,518 positive cases have been confirmed in the state with 1,013 deaths..
Schools and many businesses remain closed as the "Stay at Home" strategy is the main weapon of defense against COVID-19 until there is a vaccine and/or cure.
TIMELINE OF AVOYELLES
The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 new cases, total 3
March 23- (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)
March 25 - 2 new cases, total 5
March 26 - 3 new cases total 8
March 27 - 3 new cases, total 11
March 28 - 2 new cases, total 13
March 29 - 0 new cases, total 13
March 30 - 1 new case, total 14
March 31 - 5 new cases, total 19
March 31 - First death from Coronavirus reported in Avoyelles
April 1 - 12 new cases, total 31
April 2 - 3 new cases, total 34
April 3 - 3 new cases, total 37
Parish wide curfew takes effect
April 4 - 0 new cases, total 36 (duplicate test removed)
April 5 - 1 new case, total 37
April 6 - 3 new cases, total 40
April 7 - 5 new cases, total 45
April 8 - 3 new cases, total 48
Local hospital report blood shortage
April 9 - 8 new cases, total 56
April 10 - 0 new cases total 56
April 11 - 5 new cases, total 61
April 12 - 0 new cases, total 61
April 13 - 3 new cases, total 64
April 14 - 1 new case, total 65, 2 deaths
In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:
PARISHES SHARING A COMMON BORDER WITH AVOYELLES AS OF APRIL 11:
Catahoula - 21 cases with 1 death
Concordia - 19 cases, with 1 death
Evangeline - 39 cases
Lasalle - 13 cases
Pointe Coupee - 49 cases, with 4 deaths
Rapides - 175 cases with 5 deaths
St. Landry - 115 cases with 16 deaths
West Feliciana - 46 positive cases