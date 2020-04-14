Avoyelles has 65 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Official state numbers for Tuesday, April 14, showed the number of COVID-19 cases increased by only one, and that was a fatality, in Avoyelles. That puts the number of coronavirus cases at 65 with two deaths.

Dr. James Bordelon, Avoyelles coroner, said two new COVID deaths were reported in the parish Monday. Only one of those was in the Tuesday report. There is another recent death of a patient that had been tested for COVID-19, but that test result is still pending.

The parish has conducted 549 COVID tests.

STATE DEATHS

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, 21,518 positive cases have been confirmed in the state with 1,013 deaths..

Schools and many businesses remain closed as the "Stay at Home" strategy is the main weapon of defense against COVID-19 until there is a vaccine and/or cure.

TIMELINE OF AVOYELLES

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases, total 3

March 23- (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases, total 19

March 31 - First death from Coronavirus reported in Avoyelles

April 1 - 12 new cases, total 31

April 2 - 3 new cases, total 34

April 3 - 3 new cases, total 37

Parish wide curfew takes effect

April 4 - 0 new cases, total 36 (duplicate test removed)

April 5 - 1 new case, total 37

April 6 - 3 new cases, total 40

April 7 - 5 new cases, total 45

April 8 - 3 new cases, total 48

Local hospital report blood shortage

April 9 - 8 new cases, total 56

April 10 - 0 new cases total 56

April 11 - 5 new cases, total 61

April 12 - 0 new cases, total 61

April 13 - 3 new cases, total 64

April 14 - 1 new case, total 65, 2 deaths

In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:

PARISHES SHARING A COMMON BORDER WITH AVOYELLES AS OF APRIL 11:

Catahoula - 21 cases with 1 death

Concordia - 19 cases, with 1 death

Evangeline - 39 cases

Lasalle - 13 cases

Pointe Coupee - 49 cases, with 4 deaths

Rapides - 175 cases with 5 deaths

St. Landry - 115 cases with 16 deaths

West Feliciana - 46 positive cases