Avoyelles Parish Courthouse sustains smoke, water damage from fire

A Monday evening fire at the 93-year-old Avoyelles Parish Courthouse caused smoke and water damage to some offices. The building will be closed Tuesday for officials to investigate and assess the damage.

Police Jury President Kirby Roy said the fire started in the Assessor's Office on the second floor. Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said an initial assessment is smoke damage throughout the courthouse, fire and water damage in the Assessor's Office and minimal water damage to the Clerk of Court's Office on the first floor. The fire was called in around 5:45 p.m., Roy said. Parish and State Fire Marshal officials were on the scene at 7:15 p.m.

Roy said it will take a few days to determine the extent of damage and for the parish to make plans to clean up and repair any damage. Frank said the electricity to the entire courthouse will be off for at least Tuesday to ensure there are no wiring issues responsible for the fire.