Avoyelles Parish recycling center to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday

The Avoyelles Parish recycling center -- more commonly referred to as the "parish dump" -- will be closed Thursday due to Hurricane Laura.

Civil Works Director Kevin Bordelon said steps are being taken to secure potentially dangerous sheet metal and other debris at the dump that could cause injuries and/or property damage if sent airborne by high winds. Parish maintenance crews are expected to be clearing roads and attending to other emergency calls as Laura passes west of here Thursday morning.

"We hope to be back open on Friday," Bordelon said.