Sand bags will be available at the following locations. Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said people must bring their own shovel to fill the bags.

Parish Barn in Mansura

In Marksville at the corner of Washington & Main

Bunkie Fire Station 2 on East Oak St

Cottonport Community Center

Moreauville Fire Station

Mansura Town Hall

Brouillette Fire Station

Fifth Ward Fire Station

Bordelonville Fire Station