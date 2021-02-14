Avoyelles Police Jury President urges residents to be ready for power outages
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 2:01pm
Avoyelles Parish residents may be out of electricity starting in tomorrow's ice storm.
Police Jury President Kirby Roy, III email out a statement this afternoon:
"Same as for a hurricane, prepare for the possibility of electricity going out for a few days. Please use common sense when using a generator, extra heaters, the type of heaters, and overloading your electrical capacity. Don't forget about your pets. Stay home, if at all possible."