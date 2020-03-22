Avoyelles residents should take their temperature twice daily is advice issued by Avoyelles Health Unit director

Take your temperature twice a day is the advice coming from director of the local health units.

Dr. David Holcombe, who oversees health units in Cenla including the Avoyelles Health Unit, was asked by Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President Kirby Roy, III for advice on how local residents of Avoyelles can monitor themselves regarding the ongoing world pandemic.

Dr. Hocombe response:

"My advice is that ALL individuals take their temperature twice daily and report to their providers any temperature over 100.4. It's ease, effective, and useful."

Roy received the email from Dr. Holcombe Sunday morning.

Saturday afternoon, Avoyelles State Rep. Daryl Deshotel announced the first confirmed case of the new Coronavirus in Avoyelles Parish.