The LifeShare Blood Center's bus will be at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse on N. Main Street in Marksville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Sept. 9) to accept blood donations.

LifeShare said there is an urgent need for blood due to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors will receive a "Together We Give" T-shirt while supplies last.