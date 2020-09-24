Bunkie recall meeting to be held Saturday

An initial meeting to start a campaign for Bunkie voters to recall Mayor Bruce Coulon and Police Chief Scotty Ferguson will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept, 26) at Salem Baptist Church.

The big tent event on the church grounds at 107 Ash Street will not only discuss the possible recall of the two elected officials, but will also allow those who are not registered to vote or who wish to change party affiliation to do so at that time.

Event coordinator Coco Sampson said the group hopes to attract Bunkie citizens "of all colors, creeds and persuasions who are dissatisfied with the direction and disposition of our town" since Coulon and Ferguson were elected in July 2018.

She said this is a serious effort and is not just meant to raise awareness of an issue or issues and then fade away.

Sampson said the effort will continue "as long as it takes to acquire the requisite 33 1/3 percent of the registered voters' signatures required to trigger the recall election."