Cleco preparing for storm conditions

Cleco preparing for Tropical Depression

Cristobal Customers encouraged to prepare

June 4, 2020 – Cleco is preparing for Tropical Depression Cristobal which is projected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, June 7.

“At this point, it’s not clear how much of our service territory could be impacted, but we’re closely monitoring the storm, as it’s predicted to bring lots of rain and strong winds,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our employees are on alert, and we’re preparing by bringing in additional resources.”In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured over 400 additional line mechanics and 200 vegetation specialists, as well as arranged for logistics like lodging and fuel.

“Cleco is preparing, and we want our customers to do the same. Now is the time to prepare for possible for power outages and to educate your family about storm safety,” said Lass. “Safety is our top priority during any storm. Being safe means being prepared.”

Tips to prepare for Tropical Depression Cristobal:

- Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

- Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move during high winds and cause damage or injury.

- Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

- Stay away from downed lines. Assume all lines are energized and dangerous. In the event of a power outage, do not connect portable generators to your home’s electricalwiring and never operate a generator in an enclosed space like a garage.

- If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker.

- Call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit www.cleco.com.

