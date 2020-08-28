CLTCC campus, online programs closed Monday due to Laura
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 1:21pm
Central Louisiana Technical Community College campuses and online programs will be closed Monday (Aug. 31) due to the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, a college spokesperson said.
"We will continue to monitor conditions for reopening," the spokesperson said. "CLTCC salutes our utility workers, first responders, healthcare professionals, journalists, community leaders and everyone pulling together in response to this devastating storm."