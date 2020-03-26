Courthouse now closed to all visitors

The police jury has closed the courthouse to all visitors as of this morning. The following letter was just sent out:

In light of the new information released by the state and federal officials, we have made the decision to close the courthouse to all visitors in an effort to minimize foot traffic. This decision was a very difficult to make but we know it is the right choice at this time in order to best ensure the safety of our visitor and staff. Given the evolving nature of the outbreak, we will carefully reassess the situation in the coming weeks and share updates as they become available. There are employees in several offices to handle the public's business by phone, fax and email.

If you believe you have an essential need, please contact the appropriate office.

Police Jury 318-253-9208

Section 8 HUD 318-253-7505

Permit Office-318-253-7291

Parish Maintenance 318-964-2142- for road service and white good pick up

Progressive Waste- 318-442-7777

Registrar of Voters 318-253-7129

Clerk of Court- 318-253-7523

Rep. Deshotel- 318-253-8891

Office of Homeland Security 318-240-9160

Other agencies that are completely closed include the Assessor's Office, Representative Deshotel and LSU Ag Center in Mansura.

The Library closed all branches in an effort to follow orders to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Patrons will be assisted by telephone and email. Please call 318-253-7559

Please continue to take precaution to stay healthy and safe. We encourage everyone to refer to the CDC recommendations about best practices.

Thank you for your understanding.

God bless!

Jamey Wiley

Secretary/Treasured

Avoyelles Parish Poli BI ce Jury