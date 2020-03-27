Covid-19 cases total climbs to ten cases in Avoyelles
As of Friday Noon the state is reporting ten positive cases of Covid-19 of Avoyelles Parish residents
Joey Frank Director of the Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness office, says one case was tested twice and reports to the state duplicated, so the actual amount of cases is nine.
Timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 cases reported
March 25 - 2 cases reported
March 26 - 3 cases reported (One case was duplicated so actually 2)
March 27 - 3 cases reported
These numbers were released at noon Friday, March 27 by the Louisiana Department of Health:
Total so far in Avoyelles - 10 cases with no deaths
Total so far in Louisiana - 2746 cases with 119 deaths
42 cases in PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 1 fatal case
Concordia - 0 cases
Evangeline - 4 cases
Lasalle - 0 cases
Pointe Coupee - 1 case
Rapides - 26 cases with 1 death
St. Landry - 10 cases
West Feliciana - 0 cases
Stay home as much as possible and wash your hands.