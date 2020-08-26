Edwards extends 'Phase 2" for two weeks

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in a press conference today that he will be extending his order keeping Louisiana in Phase 2 of the COVID recovery plan for at least two weeks.

Edwards said this will include maintaining mandatory masks in public and prohibiting on-premises drinking in bars. He said the White House also recommends the state remain in Phase 2 at this time.

The state is still seeing more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population, indicating COVID-19 is still active throughout the state, he said.

Edwards said the state "will be blind" for the coming weeks because mobile testing has been interrupted due to Hurricane Laura. He was hoping to have data that would show the effectiveness of mandatory masks and the implact that the start of schools have had on COVID numbers.

There is also concern about the effect evacuations from parishes with high COVID-positive rates moving across the state.