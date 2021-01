From state fire marshal Facebook page:

NEWS ALERT- State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a fire investigation in Bunkie involving one death.

The Bunkie Fire Department responded to a call around 1:45 p.m. (Saturday) for a house fire located in the 4300 block of Highway 1176.

Firefighters later located the body of a female occupant inside.

More information will be released as it becomes available.