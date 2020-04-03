February Unemployment rates were low in Avoyelles; March will see increase to due COVID-19
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 11:10am
Unemployment in Avoyelles in February was low, according to the Louisiana Department of Labor
March figures will not be released until May and are expected to show a large jump due to layoffs resulting from the ongoing world pandemic.
Labor and unemployment rates for each month in Avoyelles so far are:
02-2020 14,129 employed; 782 unemployed; 5.2% unemployment rate
01-2020 13,908 employed; 1,087 unemployed; 7.2% unemployment rate