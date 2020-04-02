Good news: Avoyelles virus cases grow by only four today......Even better news: state revises deaths in parish to only one

As of Thursday noon, the number of cases in Avoyelles Parish has grew only by two from yesterday.

Coroner Dr. James Bordelon told the Avoyelles Journal yesterday that testing results are slower in rural areas, and expects the number of positives to increase as results come in.

The state said that 46 tests have been conducted in Avoyelles, meaning eleven have tested negative.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 9150 positive cases are confirmed in the state, with 310 deaths. That was a large jump from yesterday’s 6000 cases.

.

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19

April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, out of a total of 29 tested

April 2 - 2 new cases reported, total 35, out of a total of 46 tested

.

There are more cases reported in surrounding parishes. Rapides and St. Landry both reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles.

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:

Catahoula - 5 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 10 tests conducted

Concordia - 8 cases out of 27 tests conducted

Evangeline - 16 positive cases out of 135 tests conducted

Lasalle - 2 positive cases out of 77 tests conducted

Pointe Coupee - 12 positive cases out of 83 tests conducted,

Rapides - 77 positive cases with 3 deaths, out of 946 tests conducted

St. Landry - 56 positive cases with 1 death out of 286 tested

West Feliciana - 10 positive cases out of 103 tests conducted