Good news: Avoyelles virus cases grow by only four today......Even better news: state revises deaths in parish to only one
As of Thursday noon, the number of cases in Avoyelles Parish has grew only by two from yesterday.
Coroner Dr. James Bordelon told the Avoyelles Journal yesterday that testing results are slower in rural areas, and expects the number of positives to increase as results come in.
The state said that 46 tests have been conducted in Avoyelles, meaning eleven have tested negative.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, a total of 9150 positive cases are confirmed in the state, with 310 deaths. That was a large jump from yesterday’s 6000 cases.
.
The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 new cases reported, total 3 (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)
March 25 - 2 new cases reported, total 5
March 26 - 3 new cases reported total 8
March 27 - 3 new cases reported, total 11
March 28 - 2 new cases reported, total 13
March 29 - 0 new cases reported, total 13
March 30 - 1 new case reported, total 14
March 31 - 5 new cases reported, total 19
April 1 - 12 new cases reported, total 31, out of a total of 29 tested
April 2 - 2 new cases reported, total 35, out of a total of 46 tested
.
There are more cases reported in surrounding parishes. Rapides and St. Landry both reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles.
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 5 positive cases with 1 fatal case; out of 10 tests conducted
Concordia - 8 cases out of 27 tests conducted
Evangeline - 16 positive cases out of 135 tests conducted
Lasalle - 2 positive cases out of 77 tests conducted
Pointe Coupee - 12 positive cases out of 83 tests conducted,
Rapides - 77 positive cases with 3 deaths, out of 946 tests conducted
St. Landry - 56 positive cases with 1 death out of 286 tested
West Feliciana - 10 positive cases out of 103 tests conducted