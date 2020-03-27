Hessmer woman killed from tractor towing accident

Avoyelles Parish – On March 27, 2020, shortly after 9:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1196 at Woodson Road. This crash claimed the life of a Hessmer woman.

The initial investigation revealed the crash involved a 2010 Ford F-150, driven by 82-year-old George Tyler, who was towing an International Farmall tractor, operated by 48-year-old Theresa Jeansonne. While towing the tractor on Louisiana Highway 1196, Tyler began to turn right into a private drive; however, Jeansonne failed to properly negotiate the turn. As a result, the tractor overturned causing Jeansonne to be ejected.

As a result of the crash, Jeansonne sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Tyler was not injured and impairment is not suspected.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 11 fatal crashes in 2020 resulting in 12 fatalities.