Internet, phone service restored to APSD

Internet and phone service has been restored to all Avoyelles Parish School District schools and facilities, the district announced on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Service had been distrupted since Oct. 1, when the district received a ransom demand. Superintendent Blaine Dauzat did not respond to the note and contacted authorities, who immediately set about reconstructing the district's system.

APSD has upgraded its system security to prevent a recurrence of this type of disruption.

The district also noted that applications for students to change from virtual-only to on-campus classes, or from on-campus to virtual-only, must be turned in to the schools between today (Oct. 14) and Oct. 22. The change will take effect with the beginning of the 2nd 9 weeks grading period on Oct. 29. Students will not be able to switch again until the end of the grading period.