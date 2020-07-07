Kojis resigns from Avoyelles School Board

Van Kojis has resigned from the Avoyelles Parish School Board, effectively immediately.

Kojis represents the Bunkie area in School Board District 8.

"I have given Superintendent Blaine Dauzat my resignation letter and that is my statement," Kojis said. "He will read it at tonight's School Board meeting and that is all I have to say about it."

Dauzat mentioned the resignation of a board member during his Facebook update Tuesday morning.

The resignation was triggered by an online post by Kojis.

A teacher also made a "racially charged" online comment in which "action was taken swiftly and justly," Dauzat said. He noted the issue had been addressed "within a few hours" of the offensive post.

"We are ready to move on from both of these situations," Dauzat said. "We are ready to be a united system that stands for all of our kids."