Marksville P.D. investigating fatal shooting

A Marksville man was killed Sunday morning in a shooting on Cannon Street. Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith said the case is in the early stages of investigation. No arrests have been made and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members. Smith said more information will be released as soon as possible.

The fatal shooting occurred around 6 a.m. Sunday morning (July 12).

Smith is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Marksville P.D. at 318-253-9250 to aid in the investigation.