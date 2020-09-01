Marksville P.D. investigating Monday afternoon murder-suicide

Marksville P.D. is investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Charles Street that occurred Monday afternoon.

Assistant Police Chief Jason Brouillette said Braxton James, 31, is believed to have killed his 32-year-old companion Bianca Williams with a handgun before turning the gun on himself. The incident occurred between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Monday in the house they shared at 436 Charles Street.

Police are interviewing friends, family and neighbors for information on what might have led to the double fatality.

There were no other people in the house at the time of the shooting, Brouillette said.

There have been six homicides in Marksville so far this year.