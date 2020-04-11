Marksville Police arrest suspects of hardware store burglary

Marksville road units were dispatched this morning to Home Hardware for a burglary that occurred sometime in the early morning hours.

The store manager and employees noticed several items taken from the warehouse.

Police say that video surveillance captured Chance Hemingway (23) and Justen Planette (61) both of Marksville, burglarizing the warehouse.

Marksville Detectives obtained arrest warrants and both subject were taken into custody on Ferdinand St. without incident. All items taken from the business was returned as of Saturday afternoon.