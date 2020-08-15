Marksville sales tax approved with 88 percent of votes cast

Marksville voters overwhelmingly approved a 1-cent sales tax to support general operations of the municipality in today's election (Aug. 15).

Complete but unofficial returns show the proposition to restore an expired 1-cent sales tax received 558 votes in favor and only 74 votes against -- an 88 percent "yes" vote.

Approximately 20.1 percent of the city's registered voters cast ballots in the election, which was rescheduled twice during the COVID-suppression efforts over the past five months.