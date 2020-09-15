Sally now expected to hit Mississippi-Alabama state line Wednesday morning

Hurricane Sally continues her crawl to the Casino Coast of Mississippi, moving slightly west at 3 mph. The Category 1 hurricane is expected to make landfall near the Mississippi-Alabama state line Wednesday morning. As of 6 a.m. the storm was 65 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River and 105 miles from Biloxi.

Sally's main threat is a tremendous amount of rain and dangerous storm surge along the coast. Due to the storm's change of path to the east, New Orleans and southeast Louisiana appear to be spared any significant effects. Waves in Lake Ponchartrain could be up to four feet and perhaps rainfall of up to two inches is possible.

In Sally's direct landfall path the rainfall could total 30 inches, with 10-15 inches in Biloxi to the west and Panama City to the east of the storm's beachhead. It will dump up to a foot of rain on central Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina on its slow march to the Atlantic.

Quick Facts:

Sally is the earliest "S" storm since hurricanes and tropical storms were given human names in the mid-1950s.

She is the seventh hurricane. The average for this time of the hurricane season is six.

Sally will be third hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast this season and the fourth to make landfall in the U.S. The last time the U.S. was hit with more than four hurricanes was in 2005, when there were five -- including Katrina and Rita.

There are three named storms, and the remnants of a fourth, still in the Atlantic. Paulette is still a Category 2 storm after passing Bermuda. Tropical Storm Teddy is expected to become a hurricane and could reach Category 3 strength on a path that would take it east of Bermuda. Tropical Storm Vicky is expected to diminish to a tropical depression Wednesday, having no impact on land. The remnants of Tropical Storm Rene are still in the Sargasso Sea, southwest of Bermuda and northwest of Guadalupe.

The 2020 hurricane season is down to its last name, Wilfred. After that, the season's storms would be referred to by letters of the Greek alphabet.