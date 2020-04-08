Shooting victim was not suspect in Bunkie

The person who was shot by a Bunkie police officer during a pursuit Saturday was not one of the suspects in a 2019 shooting on Vine Street in Bunkie. The two suspects were in the vehicle but were not injured in the incident and escaped. One man was wanted on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder and the other as a principal to attempted 2nd degree murder.

There were reportedly four people in the vehicle and the person who was injured was an innocent bystander, according to one source.

The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

There had been speculation on Facebook that police had shot one of the suspects, but State Police have confirmed that is not the case.

The incident began when Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson spotted a van matching the description of a vehicle in the Vine Street shooting incident. He recognized the driver of the vehicle as one of the suspects wanted in the warrants. The vehicle attempted to evade the patrol car.

The name of the victim has not been released, since they have not suspected of any wrongdoing.

State Police are continuing the investigation into the shooting incident. The two suspects are still at large.